Emelie Tirre Sells 40,729 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,680. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

