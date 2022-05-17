Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 25.6% in April

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE:EHC traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,805. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

