Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.64.

Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,529. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of 28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,951.95.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,453,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.