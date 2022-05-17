Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 369,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. ENI has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ENI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.94) to €15.40 ($16.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.
About ENI (Get Rating)
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
