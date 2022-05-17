Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 369,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. ENI has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ENI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.94) to €15.40 ($16.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.