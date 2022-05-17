Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.15% of Equinix worth $116,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Equinix by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,151. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $646.81. 364,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.90. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $621.34 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

