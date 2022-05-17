Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 17th (DAWN, DCGO, DOUG, DOYU, DYNT, EDR, ENJY, EPR, SIMO, STRS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 17th:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.