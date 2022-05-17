Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,702 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.66% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 377,664 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

