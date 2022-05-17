Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of TransMedics Group worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,095 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,016 shares of company stock worth $1,643,354. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

