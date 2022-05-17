Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,042. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.35 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.10. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

