Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,911 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

USAK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,694. The company has a market cap of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

