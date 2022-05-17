Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.72 Million in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 256,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTYH. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 5,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTY Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.