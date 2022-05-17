Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 920,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,591,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 388.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 351,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,518. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher K. Hill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,363.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 384,422 shares of company stock worth $498,126. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

