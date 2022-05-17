Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,831. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

