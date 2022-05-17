Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

