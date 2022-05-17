ETHPad (ETHPAD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $229,529.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00508526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.56 or 1.82621411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.