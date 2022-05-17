Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 126,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 535,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exelon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 540.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 221,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

