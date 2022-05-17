Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,006 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,122,000 after acquiring an additional 561,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.08, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

