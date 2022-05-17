Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,302,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,557 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,190,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,826 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 896,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 954,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 719,735 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

