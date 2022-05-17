Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $303.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

