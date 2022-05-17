Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after acquiring an additional 347,989 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 336,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

