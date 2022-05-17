Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.01 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

