Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,088,999 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 147,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,828,000.

BATS ITA opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

