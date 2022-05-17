Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

FAST stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,950. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.