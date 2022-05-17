FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $25.10 million and $1.43 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00505778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,939.84 or 1.73023356 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

