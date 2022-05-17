FLO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

