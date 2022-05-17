Fractal Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $855,463.39 and approximately $69,722.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00512999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,617.08 or 1.74315869 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.