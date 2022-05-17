freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($29.17) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.04) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.21) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday.

FNTN traded up €1.00 ($1.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.94 ($23.90). The company had a trading volume of 722,297 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.54 and a 200-day moving average of €23.84. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($34.29).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

