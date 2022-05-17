Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 139,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $501,788. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

