Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

FYBR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 112.45%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,128,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 354,859 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,086,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

