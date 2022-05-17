General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $10.86 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,161,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,002,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

