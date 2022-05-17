General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $16.10 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 1.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Expedia Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.83. 7,653,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

