General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

GIS opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.