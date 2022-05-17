GoChain (GO) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

GoChain (GO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $3.97 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,176,621,430 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

