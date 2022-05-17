Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 182,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,057. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

