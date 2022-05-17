Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,327 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.06. 50,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

