Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.59. 21,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,314. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $251.81.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.