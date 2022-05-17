Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. 10,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.