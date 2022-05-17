Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,082 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,136 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,085,424. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

