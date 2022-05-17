Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 717 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded up $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.48. 43,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average is $231.96. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.