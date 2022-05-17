Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $901,250.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $901,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 328,130 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,875,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.