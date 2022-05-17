Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE HSC opened at $7.89 on Friday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $626.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,232,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,315 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

