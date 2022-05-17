Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 9.4%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 9,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,205,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

HA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $833.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.