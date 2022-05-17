Hive (HIVE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.50 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $222.10 million and $19.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 431,070,983 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.