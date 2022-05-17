Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John Frederick Barrett Buys 5,000 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,135.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett bought 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $7,181.13.

HZN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 66,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.93. Horizon Global Co. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

