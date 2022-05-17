Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $101.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.42. 417,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,319. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.