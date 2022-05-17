HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,844 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 78,075 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of HP worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 126,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,344 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

