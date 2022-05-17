HS Management Partners LLC Acquires 2,390 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 4.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $173,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,796. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.74.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

