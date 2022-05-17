HS Management Partners LLC Has $147.71 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,070 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $147,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.