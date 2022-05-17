HS Management Partners LLC Has $147.71 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,070 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $147,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,299,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.