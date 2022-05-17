HS Management Partners LLC Has $247.86 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 315,480 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 6.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $247,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,087,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

