HS Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,370,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,417,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

